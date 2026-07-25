PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.77 Million Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,988 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in SAP were worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker's stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $257.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.00.

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SAP Stock Up 9.3%

SAP stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $144.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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