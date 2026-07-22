PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $243.19 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $243,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $889.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $929.62 and a 200-day moving average of $799.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.46 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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