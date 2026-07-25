PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,343 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company's stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 8.29%.The company had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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