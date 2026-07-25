PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29.46 Million Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,806 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ball worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ball by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock worth $299,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,434 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in Ball by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company's stock worth $123,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,465.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,746,000 after buying an additional 1,230,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after acquiring an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:BALL opened at $63.84 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ball's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here