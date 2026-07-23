PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $83.14 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,485 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $83,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning’s core AI-optics exposure remains a supportive theme for the stock, and one recent market note said the “AI trade” in optical stocks is still durable, which could help investor sentiment ahead of earnings.

Corning’s core AI-optics exposure remains a supportive theme for the stock, and one recent market note said the “AI trade” in optical stocks is still durable, which could help investor sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect year-over-year earnings and revenue growth next week, with the Zacks consensus pointing to $4.6 billion in sales and $0.76 per share in Q2, suggesting the business is still growing despite recent weakness.

Analysts still expect year-over-year earnings and revenue growth next week, with the Zacks consensus pointing to $4.6 billion in sales and $0.76 per share in Q2, suggesting the business is still growing despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews said Corning may not have the right setup for a major earnings beat, and one analyst expects only modest revenue upside, implying the upcoming report may be more of a confirmation event than a big catalyst.

Several previews said Corning may not have the right setup for a major earnings beat, and one analyst expects only modest revenue upside, implying the upcoming report may be more of a confirmation event than a big catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article flagged Corning as potentially overvalued after its recent share-price swings, which may be causing investors to be more cautious before earnings rather than buying aggressively.

A valuation-focused article flagged Corning as potentially overvalued after its recent share-price swings, which may be causing investors to be more cautious before earnings rather than buying aggressively. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights mixed analyst views and weaker near-term momentum, with the stock down over the past week and month as traders worry that expectations may already be stretched.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Down 5.2%

GLW opened at $154.01 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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