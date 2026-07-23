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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $98.54 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Comcast logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services Group cut its Comcast stake by 35.4% in the first quarter, selling 1.88 million shares and leaving it with 3.43 million shares valued at about $98.5 million.
  • Comcast is heading into its upcoming quarterly earnings report with analysts watching for signs that weakness in broadband, media, and theme parks has stabilized. Several recent previews and ratings updates suggest a cautious outlook, with RBC and others trimming price targets.
  • The stock remains supported by its dividend and low valuation, but Wall Street sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $33.45, well above the current share price around $23.52.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432,176 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 1,884,316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $98,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 83,586 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is looking for Comcast to report Q2 results this Thursday, with analysts and preview pieces focusing on whether broadband, media, and theme park weakness has stabilized. What To Expect From Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlight Comcast as a value and restructuring story, with investors watching whether a strategic split involving NBCUniversal could unlock shareholder value. Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA Builds Value Case Through Strategic Split
  • Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating but trimmed its price target to $27, signaling continued caution rather than a strong bullish catalyst. RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Comcast (CMCSA)
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts are broadly expecting Comcast’s upcoming quarter to show softer performance, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing in key businesses. Comcast Q2 2026 earnings preview: Analysts anticipate quarterly decline
  • Negative Sentiment: Coverage also points to ongoing pressure in broadband, media, and theme parks, which could limit near-term upside if management does not deliver a positive surprise on earnings or guidance. Comcast Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. New Street Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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