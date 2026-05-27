PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Amrize were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amrize by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amrize by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company's stock worth $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amrize by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,393 shares in the last quarter.

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Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,400. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,689,746.61. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 131,554 shares of company stock worth $7,152,069 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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