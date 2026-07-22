PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,693,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,731 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,111,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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