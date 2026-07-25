PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 31,855 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,292 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,967,170 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $224,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,688 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089,586 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $297,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,286 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,213 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Securities upgraded PayPal from Sell to Hold and raised its price target to $57 from $44, signaling improved confidence in the stock and helping sentiment around PYPL. Article: Benzinga report on Truist upgrade

Truist Securities upgraded PayPal from to and raised its price target to from $44, signaling improved confidence in the stock and helping sentiment around PYPL. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Stripe and Advent International have approached PayPal with a $53 billion takeover bid have fueled speculation that PYPL could be worth more in a deal, boosting investor interest. Article: Yahoo Finance takeover report

Reports that have approached PayPal with a have fueled speculation that PYPL could be worth more in a deal, boosting investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in about an 8.8% swing around next week’s earnings, indicating elevated expectations and potential volatility rather than a clear directional view. Article: TipRanks earnings volatility report

Options traders are pricing in about an around next week’s earnings, indicating elevated expectations and potential volatility rather than a clear directional view. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts say investors are focused on TPV growth, platform expansion, margins, and competition heading into earnings, with macro uncertainty still clouding the outlook. Article: Zacks preview

Analysts say investors are focused on heading into earnings, with macro uncertainty still clouding the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal remains a low-valuation name by market standards, with investors noting its roughly 11x earnings multiple and ongoing share repurchases as support for long-term value. Article: 24/7 Wall St. valuation note

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here