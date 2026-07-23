PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,091 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $58,520,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 756.9% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 194,096 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.92.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SHW opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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