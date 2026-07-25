PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,876 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $260,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dollar Tree by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 104.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,219,000 after acquiring an additional 886,964 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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