PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 220,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 220,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Pfizer worth $195,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s TALZENNA plus XTANDI combination received FDA Priority Review for men with HRR gene-altered metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, which could expand the drug pair’s approved use and support oncology revenue growth if approved. Article Title

Pfizer’s TALZENNA plus XTANDI combination received FDA Priority Review for men with HRR gene-altered metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, which could expand the drug pair’s approved use and support oncology revenue growth if approved. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary highlights Pfizer as an undervalued healthcare name, suggesting investors may be overlooking its earnings power and pipeline optionality. Article Title

Some commentary highlights Pfizer as an undervalued healthcare name, suggesting investors may be overlooking its earnings power and pipeline optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also watching Pfizer’s non-oncology portfolio this earnings season, with expected strength in Eliquis and Vyndaqel offset by continued weakness in COVID-related products. Article Title

Analysts are also watching Pfizer’s non-oncology portfolio this earnings season, with expected strength in Eliquis and Vyndaqel offset by continued weakness in COVID-related products. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer is facing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology, adding legal uncertainty around its COVID-19 vaccine business and creating a potential overhang on sentiment. Article Title

Pfizer is facing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology, adding legal uncertainty around its COVID-19 vaccine business and creating a potential overhang on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader U.S. drug-policy headlines, including proposed tariffs on generic medicines, may keep pressure on the pharmaceutical sector even though the direct impact on Pfizer is less clear than for generic-focused peers. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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