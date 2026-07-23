PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,509 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652,503 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 24,509 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $161,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $515.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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