PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 53,703 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,214 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 53,703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $438,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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