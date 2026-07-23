PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,536 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Marriott International worth $138,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and Barclays all raised their price targets on Marriott International (MAR) , with TD Cowen reiterating a buy rating and implying further upside. These higher targets can support investor sentiment around the stock. Marriott price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and Barclays all raised their price targets on , with TD Cowen reiterating a buy rating and implying further upside. These higher targets can support investor sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Marriott is rolling out new growth initiatives, including its first national wedding campaign in the Philippines and new branded apartment rental projects, signaling efforts to expand beyond traditional hotel stays and tap new demand sources. Marriott International PH launches first national wedding campaign

Marriott is rolling out new growth initiatives, including its first national wedding campaign in the Philippines and new branded apartment rental projects, signaling efforts to expand beyond traditional hotel stays and tap new demand sources. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to broaden its footprint with new hotel and brand openings, including City Express by Marriott’s entry into Canada and a Courtyard by Marriott project in Penang Mainland, which can reinforce long-term revenue growth. City Express by Marriott enters Canada with Port Hope opening

The company continues to broaden its footprint with new hotel and brand openings, including City Express by Marriott’s entry into Canada and a Courtyard by Marriott project in Penang Mainland, which can reinforce long-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argues Marriott International (MAR) looks overvalued based on cash flow and earnings, and another note questioned valuation after the company’s first branded apartment rental project. These pieces may temper enthusiasm, but they do not change the company’s growth story on their own. Marriott (MAR) Stock Looks Overvalued On Cash Flow And Earnings

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5%

MAR opened at $369.80 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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