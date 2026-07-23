PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,998 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $101,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $331.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $342.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Norfolk Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens raised Norfolk Southern to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $329.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

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