Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Point Break Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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