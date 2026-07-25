Point Break Capital Management LLC Sells 6,698 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Point Break Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 8.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 43,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $403.18 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.67 and a 200-day moving average of $381.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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