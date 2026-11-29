PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 991,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,851,000. Guardant Health comprises approximately 0.5% of PointState Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.73% of Guardant Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,069,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 755.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 7,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,377,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,030. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Azar, II sold 826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,375. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,501. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.48.

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Guardant Health Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:GH opened at $156.09 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $191.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $360.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.72 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company that develops blood-based diagnostic tests and data services to help guide cancer care. Its liquid biopsy technology analyzes tumor-related genetic material in blood, offering an alternative or complement to tissue biopsies. The company's products include Guardant360 tests, which profile genomic alterations to help inform treatment decisions for patients with cancer, and Guardant Reveal, designed to detect residual disease and monitor recurrence.

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