PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,967,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,911,000. NU accounts for approximately 0.1% of PointState Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.4% during the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NU Trading Up 4.4%

NU opened at $12.91 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NU from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NU from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.84.

View Our Latest Report on NU

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,877,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,212,670.93. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd., operating as Nubank, is a digital financial services company that provides banking and related products through mobile apps and online platforms. Its offerings include digital accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payment services, investment products, and insurance, as well as financial services for small businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2013, Nubank has expanded its operations to Mexico and Colombia. The company was co-founded by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible; Vélez serves as its chief executive officer.

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