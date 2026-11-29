PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891,327 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $153,585,000. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.32% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,979,038 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,236,418,000 after purchasing an additional 124,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,454,686 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $990,206,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,008,634 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $930,957,000 after buying an additional 1,024,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,233,964 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $695,227,000 after buying an additional 2,440,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $260,101,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.540-1.570 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.730-6.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2550. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Latest Agilent Technologies News

Investors following A have been watching these news items:

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Mikael Dolsten sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $95,974.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $745,395.12. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies develops and supplies analytical instruments, software, consumables and services used in laboratories and industrial settings. Its offerings include chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy and cell analysis systems, as well as laboratory informatics and diagnostic products. The company serves customers in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic testing, chemicals, food, environmental testing, academia and government. Its products and services support research, quality control, safety testing and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report