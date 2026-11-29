PointState Capital LP lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,996 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 804,214 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP's holdings in Illumina were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,423,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $617,981,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 37,920.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,359,974 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,397 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,652,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 190.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,812,928 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $318,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $207.02 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.76, for a total transaction of $58,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,054,955.04. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 98,833 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,433,912.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 208,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,094.62. This represents a 32.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 829,251 shares of company stock valued at $185,704,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $113.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $243.72.

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About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. develops and sells technologies used to analyze genetic and biological information. Its offerings include next-generation sequencing systems, microarrays, reagents, consumables, and software for preparing, processing, and interpreting genomic data. Researchers, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and other organizations use Illumina's products in areas such as disease research, drug development, reproductive health, and clinical genetic testing. The company's systems are designed for applications ranging from targeted analysis to large-scale genome sequencing.

Further Reading

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