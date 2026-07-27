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Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 20,700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polar Asset Management Partners increased its Home Depot stake by 207% in the first quarter, purchasing 20,700 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 30,700 shares valued at approximately $10.1 million.
  • Home Depot has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with 18 analysts rating it a Buy, 13 a Hold and one a Sell; the average price target is $371.71.
  • The company exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $3.43 in EPS and $41.77 billion in revenue. Home Depot also pays a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share, yielding about 2.8% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 207.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $332.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.52 and a 200-day moving average of $344.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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