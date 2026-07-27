Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $319.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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