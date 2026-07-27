Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,198,303 Nokia Corporation $NOK

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,198,303 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.0% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its position in Nokia by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Nokia in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NOK opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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