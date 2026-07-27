Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Up 0.2%

Danaher stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.76. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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