Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,300 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,716,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $426.19 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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