Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,391 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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