Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Banc of California logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polar Asset Management Partners increased its Banc of California stake by 168.8% in the first quarter, adding 708,028 shares to own 1.13 million shares valued at approximately $19.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 86.88% of BANC.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with one Strong Buy, seven Buy, and one Hold rating. The consensus rating is Buy, with an average price target of $22.69.
  • BANC recently traded at $21.28, near its 52-week high of $21.93, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, equivalent to a 2.3% yield and $0.48 annualized payout.
  • Five stocks we like better than Banc of California.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC - Free Report) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,558 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 708,028 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.73% of Banc of California worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,951,795 shares of the bank's stock worth $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 438,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,464,447 shares of the bank's stock worth $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 600,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,010,260 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,938,000 after purchasing an additional 181,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,796,996 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,879,000 after buying an additional 297,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 243.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,430,938 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433,394 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banc of California from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Banc of California's payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banc of California Right Now?

Before you consider Banc of California, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banc of California wasn't on the list.

While Banc of California currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines