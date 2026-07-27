Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Free Report) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812,849 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,055,408 shares during the period. M3-Brigade Acquisition V makes up 0.8% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 10.61% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V worth $40,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

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M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of MBAV stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

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