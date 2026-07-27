Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,388 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 437,939 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Flagstar Bank, National Association worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the first quarter worth $36,744,000. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 106.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 611,191 shares of the company's stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 25,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flagstar Bank, National Association this week:

Flagstar Bank, National Association Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FLG opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 461.53 and a beta of 1.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Flagstar Bank, National Association had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Flagstar Bank, National Association's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FLG shares. Truist Financial raised Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLG

Flagstar Bank, National Association Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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