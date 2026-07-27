Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,204 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.03% of Climb Global Solutions worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 3,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,045.08. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLMB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Global Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

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Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $25.46 on Monday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report).

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