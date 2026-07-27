Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 104,115 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 104,115 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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