Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,417 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 580,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $248,243,000 after acquiring an additional 526,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 874,918 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,051,000 after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.34 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $300.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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