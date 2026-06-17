Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $91.90 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.67% of Ryan Specialty worth $91,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,595.24. This represents a 287.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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