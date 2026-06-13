Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in H World Group were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,056 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in H World Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,899 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in H World Group by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,885 shares of the company's stock worth $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 421,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT opened at $44.66 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

Insider Transactions at H World Group

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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