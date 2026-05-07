Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Manske Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,433,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $521,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $420.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.88 and a one year high of $430.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $240.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and bullish Q2 guide: AMD reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave Q2 revenue guidance above Wall Street consensus, a combination that sparked heavy buying into the stock. Read More.

Q1 results beat and bullish Q2 guide: AMD reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave Q2 revenue guidance above Wall Street consensus, a combination that sparked heavy buying into the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center momentum — CEO and results point to accelerating server CPU and GPU demand: management raised the long‑term server CPU opportunity to ~$120B and highlighted agentic AI driving faster-than-expected cloud spending. That narrative underpins stronger revenue and margin expectations. Read More.

Data‑center momentum — CEO and results point to accelerating server CPU and GPU demand: management raised the long‑term server CPU opportunity to ~$120B and highlighted agentic AI driving faster-than-expected cloud spending. That narrative underpins stronger revenue and margin expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and price‑target lifts amplified the rally: multiple firms raised targets and issued upgrades after the beat & guide, which increases buy‑side conviction and fuels momentum. Read More.

Wall Street upgrades and price‑target lifts amplified the rally: multiple firms raised targets and issued upgrades after the beat & guide, which increases buy‑side conviction and fuels momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply and capacity wins reduce near‑term constraint risk: reports of TSMC capacity wins and AMD securing critical memory allocations eased investor concerns about the company being supply‑constrained during the AI ramp. Read More.

Supply and capacity wins reduce near‑term constraint risk: reports of TSMC capacity wins and AMD securing critical memory allocations eased investor concerns about the company being supply‑constrained during the AI ramp. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market tailwinds helped sentiment: broader risk‑on moves (oil down on Iran diplomacy, indexes rising) amplified AMD’s move — helpful context, but not an AMD‑specific fundamental change. Read More.

Macro and market tailwinds helped sentiment: broader risk‑on moves (oil down on Iran diplomacy, indexes rising) amplified AMD’s move — helpful context, but not an AMD‑specific fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor cautions on momentum/positioning: some prominent investors and technical analysts warn against chasing the move (overbought indicators, heavy post‑earnings flows), suggesting short‑term volatility even as the long‑term thesis remains intact. Read More.

Investor cautions on momentum/positioning: some prominent investors and technical analysts warn against chasing the move (overbought indicators, heavy post‑earnings flows), suggesting short‑term volatility even as the long‑term thesis remains intact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation, profit‑taking and margin pressure risks: the rally pushes valuation toward “priced for perfection,” insiders have sold shares, and rising memory prices could pressure gaming/PC demand — all reasons some analysts still urge caution or rate the stock a hold. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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