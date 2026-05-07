Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock worth $980,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,893,697,000 after acquiring an additional 986,182 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 112.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $441,919,000 after acquiring an additional 252,453 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,362,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 638.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 227,310 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $225,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $995.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $997.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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