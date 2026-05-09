Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manske Wealth Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,005,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,327 shares of the company's stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $948.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $943.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $990.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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