State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,291 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,950,335 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.53% of Popular worth $247,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 97.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 30.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Popular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Popular from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, Director Maria Ferre sold 174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $25,899.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,737.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $179.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $874.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.43 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Popular's payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, it provides consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and digital banking. The company also serves customers in the mainland United States through Popular Bank, with operations focused on markets including New York, New Jersey and South Florida. Its services include personal and business banking, lending and wealth-management offerings.

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