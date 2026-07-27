Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 74,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Portland General Electric worth $55,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Portland General Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5513 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,927.20. The trade was a 385.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $133,842.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,221.09. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price target on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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