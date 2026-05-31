Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $413.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $372.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72. The company has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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