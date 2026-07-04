Portman Square Capital LLP Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in IREN Limited $IREN

Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. IREN accounts for 0.2% of Portman Square Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Portman Square Capital LLP owned 0.05% of IREN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 4.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. IREN Limited has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. Analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

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