Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,611,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,697,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of AvePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,242,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,264,082 shares of the company's stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 666,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvePoint by 106.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,776,579 shares of the company's stock worth $31,125,000 after buying an additional 1,433,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AvePoint by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,662 shares of the company's stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AvePoint by 52.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,237,319 shares of the company's stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 426,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Brown sold 72,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,967.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,557.04. This represents a 21.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,033,062 in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.13. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.39 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvePoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud management and data protection software for organizations. Its products help businesses and public-sector agencies manage, secure, govern and protect information across cloud and hybrid environments, including Microsoft 365. The company's offerings include cloud backup and recovery, data migration, governance and compliance tools, and services for managing access and information throughout its lifecycle. AvePoint also supports collaboration and data-management environments beyond Microsoft's, including Google Workspace and Salesforce.

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