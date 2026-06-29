Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.8% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $379.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.20. The stock has a market cap of $474.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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