Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,367 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,493 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for about 6.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.98% of Post worth $284,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. The trade was a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Post News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No fresh company-specific catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, so POST is likely moving on residual reaction to its recent earnings beat and general market sentiment.

No fresh company-specific catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, so POST is likely moving on residual reaction to its recent earnings beat and general market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Post’s prior quarter showed better-than-expected earnings, which may be helping support the stock despite revenue coming in slightly below consensus.

Post’s prior quarter showed better-than-expected earnings, which may be helping support the stock despite revenue coming in slightly below consensus. Neutral Sentiment: With the shares still below key moving averages, investors may be waiting for either stronger guidance or another operational catalyst before re-rating the stock higher.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Post

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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