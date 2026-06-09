PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.12% of PPG Industries worth $716,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Weiss Ratings lowered PPG Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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