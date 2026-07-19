PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 17,631 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 1.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.13.

View Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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