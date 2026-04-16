PPSC Investment Service Corp Boosts Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,785 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 671,023 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 4.9% of PPSC Investment Service Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned about 0.22% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $65,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465,262 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $446,289,000 after buying an additional 3,855,510 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,489 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $63,975,000 after buying an additional 530,708 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 823.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 779,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $80,550,000 after buying an additional 694,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3,108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 601,603 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 621,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 508,444 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

Further Reading

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