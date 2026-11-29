Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,172 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $50,575,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of Prana Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 979.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $812.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $892.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $772.74 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The investment management company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.86 by $4.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 71.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 12,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $910.72, for a total value of $10,928,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 159,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,968,409.60. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.28, for a total value of $92,628.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,888.80. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $11,380,508. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Top The Goldman Sachs Group Stories

These are some of the GS stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Resilient dealmaking and strong trading activity are supporting the banking sector, and GS is described as positioned to benefit from those trends. This is a favorable industry backdrop rather than a new Goldman-specific forecast. GS vs. C: Which Bank Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio

Resilient dealmaking and strong trading activity are supporting the banking sector, and GS is described as positioned to benefit from those trends. This is a favorable industry backdrop rather than a new Goldman-specific forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman-led lenders took ownership of Radford Studio Center following a mortgage default, while GS is also arranging a large private-credit secondaries transaction. These show lending and deal activity but may involve asset and execution risks; the reports do not quantify the impact on GS earnings. Goldman Sachs (GS) Takes Over Radford Studio Center

Goldman-led lenders took ownership of Radford Studio Center following a mortgage default, while GS is also arranging a large private-credit secondaries transaction. These show lending and deal activity but may involve asset and execution risks; the reports do not quantify the impact on GS earnings. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage links GS’s market selloff to weakness in AI stocks and expectations of a December rate hike, rather than company-specific bad news. Continued pressure on risk assets could remain a headwind. Goldman Sachs Sinks 8% in a Week to a New 52-Week Low

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,220.00 to $1,010.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,052.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global financial services firm founded in 1869 and headquartered in New York City. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals in markets around the world. The company's businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset management, and wealth management. Its services include advising on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions, underwriting debt and equity offerings, trading and financing, managing investments, and providing private banking and wealth-planning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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